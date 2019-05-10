Nike Fit Could Mean No More Shoes That Don’t Fit

Nike has always been keen to use tech to innovate sportswear. Wired reported that with its new scanning technology, the company believes it has solved the problem is ill-fitting shoes.

The scanning tech uses the now familiar combination of computer vision, machine learning and recommendation algorithms to find your right fit in every Nike shoe style. But going beyond the traditional measurements of length and width, Nike Fit uses 13 points of measurement (though Nike says they system can take up to 32) including measuring the “toe box”, where it takes into account whether the splay of your toes will have enough room in your choice of trainers. The app is then supposedly able to recommend your best fit.

