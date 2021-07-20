Apple has updated a support document, reminding users not to clean their products Hydrogen Peroxide disinfectants, MacRumors spotted. This includes using things likes Lysol, although there are alternative solutions that are safe to use.

Apple has confirmed it is okay to use a 75% ethyl alcohol wipe to disinfect products…Apple says to avoid getting moisture in any opening when disinfecting products, and warns against submerging an Apple product in any cleaning agents, as liquid damage is not covered by Apple’s standard warranty.

