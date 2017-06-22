Nomad Tile Trackable PowerPack: $119.95

If you need some extra juice for your iPhone battery when you’re on the go check out today’s deal: The Nomad Tile Trackable PowerPack. It’s a 9,000mAh backup battery that includes Tile Bluetooth tracking to help you avoid losing it when you’re out and about. The Tile Trackable PowerPack includes USB a and USB-C fast charging ports and it has a military grade drop rating. Nomad says it charges an iPhone 7 three and a half times, and you can pick it up for US$119.95 with free shipping.

