We have a deal on the Nordic Hygge AirChill, a personal evaporative cooler. It’s designed to cool and humidify the air, and is best for hot dry summers at home or in the office. It’s powered by a high-speed, 9-blade fan for steady wind and rapid cooling, and it doesn’t need an app to control it. This device is $69.99 through our deal.

Check It Out: Nordic Hygge AirChill Personal Evaporative Cooler: $69.99