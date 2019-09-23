NordVPN 1-Year Subscription: $60

We have a deal on a 1-year subscription to NordVPN. All data sent through NordVPN’s private tunnels is double encrypted (double data SSL-based 2048-bit encryption). There are 3,521 servers in 61 countries, you can connect up to 6 devices, and you get unlimited data. The company has a no-log policy, too, and it will work with Mac, iOS, Windows, Linux, Chrome OS, and Android devices. One year of NordVPN is $60 through us, and there’s a 2-year option available in the deal listing, too.

