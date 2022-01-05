Norton Antivirus Now Includes a Crypto Miner in its Software

Norton antivirus has added a cryptocurrency miner to its software that it takes a 15% commission on. Here’s the FAQ:

Norton Crypto is included as part of Norton 360 subscriptions. However, there are coin mining fees as well as transaction costs to transfer Ethereum. The coin mining fee is currently 15% of the crypto allocated to the miner. Transfers of cryptocurrencies may result in transaction fees (also known as “gas” fees) paid to the users of the cryptocurrency blockchain network who process the transaction. In addition, if you choose to exchange crypto for another currency, you may be required to pay fees to an exchange facilitating the transaction. Transaction fees fluctuate due to cryptocurrency market conditions and other factors. These fees are not set by Norton.

“These fees are not set by Norton but are collected by Norton.” LOL.

