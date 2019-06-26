The NSA has been found to have improperly collected the phone records of U.S. citizens. Again. The Wall Street journal reported on documents obtained by the ACLU. It said that the collection took place in October but it was unknown how many records were involved. The name of the telecoms firm involved was redacted.

The previously undisclosed error, which took place last October, occurred several months after the NSA said it had purged hundreds of millions of metadata records it had amassed since 2015 due to a separate overcollection episode. Metadata include the numbers and time stamps of a call or text message but not the contents of the conversation. The American Civil Liberties Union obtained the documents, which were reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, as part of a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit involving the surveillance program. They are heavily redacted internal NSA memos that discuss oversight of intelligence-collection activities.

Check It Out: NSA Found Wrongly Collecting Phone Records For Second Time