We have a deal on the Numi Power Mat, a mouse pad with a built-in Qi wireless charger for your iPhone or Android device. The idea is to reduce desk clutter by combining these two surface-occupying devices. The surface is made from a smooth polyester designed to work with all mice. The Numi Power Mat is $32.99 through our deal.

Check It Out: Numi Power Mat Wireless Charging Mouse Pad: $32.99