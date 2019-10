We have a deal on a nylon-braided, MFi-certified Lightning cables in either Space Gray or Rose Gold. They’re 3.3 feet long (just over a meter), and feature Kevlar fiber core, nylon-braiding, and precision laser welding. They’re $9.99 through our deal. I’m linking to the Space Gray version, but check the pulldown menu for Rose Gold and a longer Space Gray version, too.

Check It Out: Nylon Braided iPhone Lightning Cable in Space Gray or Rose Gold: $9.99