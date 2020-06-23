NSO Group Tools Used to Hack Journalist Omar Radi’s iPhone

An investigation from Amnesty International reveals that NSO Group tools were used to target human rights journalist Omar Radi via his iPhone.

Through our investigation we were able to confirm that his phone was targeted and put under surveillance during the same period he was prosecuted. This illustrates how human rights defenders (HRDs) may often have to deal with the twin challenges of digital surveillance alongside other tactics of criminalisation at the hands of Moroccan authorities leading to a shrinking space for dissent.

The same NSO Group that hopes to woo American law enforcement with its dazzlingly array of hacking tools.

