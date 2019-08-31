We have a pre-Labor Day sale for you on the Omni 20+ Multi-Port/Wireless 20,000mAh Power Bank. This portable battery offers USB charging and AC charging for standard 3-prong plugs. It’s a high-capacity battery, too, with 20,000mAh. It also features a display with current capacity information. It’s $199 through our deal, but coupon code SAVE15POWER brings it down to $169.15 at checkout. There are separate deals on a 25,600mAh model and a 38,400mAh model (!!), and the coupon code works on all three.

Check It Out: Omni 20+ Multi-Port/Wireless 20,000mAh Power Bank with AC and USB Charging: $169.15