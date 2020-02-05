Vicki Boykis wrote yesterday about Apple’s privacy, current flaws, and how the company should do better (I agree!)
So, here we are, in 2020, with Apple in a bit of a pickle. It’s becoming so big that it’s not prioritizing security. At the same time, it needs to advertise privacy as a key differentiator as consumer tastes change. And, at the same time, it’s about to get canclled [sic] by the FBI, China, and Russia.
And while it’s thinking over all of these things, it’s royally screwing over the consumer who came in search of a respite from being tracked.
Check It Out: Apple’s Commitment to Privacy is Going Down the Drain
4 Comments Add a comment
“Going down the drain”? Sounds like click-bait Vicki.
So, Mr. Orr, what you are saying is that it’s all over? There’s no place to go. We’re all doomed to a life with no security, no privacy.
No, not at all. I’m saying that there’s room for Apple to improve its privacy, like it improves its other products.
Since Tim Apple took over from Tim Cook I’m not surprised at all.