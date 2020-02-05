Apple’s Commitment to Privacy is Going Down the Drain

Vicki Boykis wrote yesterday about Apple’s privacy, current flaws, and how the company should do better (I agree!)

So, here we are, in 2020, with Apple in a bit of a pickle. It’s becoming so big that it’s not prioritizing security. At the same time, it needs to advertise privacy as a key differentiator as consumer tastes change. And, at the same time, it’s about to get canclled [sic] by the FBI, China, and Russia.

And while it’s thinking over all of these things, it’s royally screwing over the consumer who came in search of a respite from being tracked.