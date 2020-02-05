Apple’s Commitment to Privacy is Going Down the Drain

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Vicki Boykis wrote yesterday about Apple’s privacy, current flaws, and how the company should do better (I agree!)

So, here we are, in 2020, with Apple in a bit of a pickle. It’s becoming so big that it’s not prioritizing security. At the same time, it needs to advertise privacy as a key differentiator as consumer tastes change. And, at the same time, it’s about to get canclled [sic] by the FBI, China, and Russia.

And while it’s thinking over all of these things, it’s royally screwing over the consumer who came in search of a respite from being tracked.

  2. lkrupp215

    So, Mr. Orr, what you are saying is that it’s all over? There’s no place to go. We’re all doomed to a life with no security, no privacy.

    • Andrew Orr

      No, not at all. I’m saying that there’s room for Apple to improve its privacy, like it improves its other products.

