OnlyFans is a platform that lets people subscribe to their favorite creators, similar to other services like Patreon. It launched a streaming app and it won’t feature the NSFW content the platform has become known for.

OFTV provides a super convenient way for fans to watch content from favorite creators. There’s no adult content on OFTV. Because it’s not being monetized and there’s no direct impact on creators’ earnings, we are able to be in the app store.

