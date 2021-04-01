Opera browser now has native support on M1 Macs, the company announced in a blog post on Thursday. The company also said it performs twice as fast on Apple Silicon devices.

Opera now natively supports the newest line of Apple M1 processors. With the transition from Intel to Apple Silicon chips, Apple is able to gain more control over the performance of Mac hardware and the software that runs on macOS. Like Apple, Opera’s goal is to make your online experience as smooth as possible. With this latest release, Opera runs 2 times faster compared to the previous version of our browser. This means faster access to your favorite websites, and quicker transition to Opera’s built-in features like WhatsApp, Telegram, Twitter and Instagram – all neatly packed into the sidebar… Speaking of speed, Opera now lets you set your own keyboard shortcuts to quickly access the Flow feature, which connects your computer browser with Opera on iOS and Android.

