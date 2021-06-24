Codenamed “R5” an update to the Opera browser adds ways for users to save web content and improve the experience of video calls.

The new Pinboards feature is exactly that: a virtual pinboard that lets users collect websites, images, links and notes in visual form and share them with others, regardless of the device they access it from. Sharing a pinboard involves simply sharing a link, and those who it’s shared with can view everything the pinboard owner posts, as well as react with emojis.

Video conferencing popout pops the video out of the tab and keeps it on top of other tabs. This happens automatically whenever you’re switching to another tab and video pops in when you switch back to the video call tab