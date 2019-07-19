In Honor of Apollo 11, Orbitrack Will Be Free on July 20th

Southern Stars Group, LLC has released the following:

On the 50thanniversary of Apollo 11’s first manned moon landing, a new iOS app – Orbitrack – lets you explore the universe of spacecraft in orbit around our home planet today, using cutting-edge augmented and virtual reality technology. Better yet: for just one day, July 20th, 2019, Orbitrack will be offered for free on the iTunes Store.

Highly rated, Orbitrack is available in the Apple App Store now for $4.99 (free on 7/20) and for Android in the second half of 2019. For more information, visit Southern Stars Group.

