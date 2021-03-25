Orchid VPN now costs as little as US$1 to get started with the service, the company announced on Thursday.

With Orchid’s iOS and macOS app, users simply buy VPN credits for $1, $5 or $20, which is then turned into a XDAI-backed account. Once the user’s VPN is active, users are only charged for the bandwidth run through the VPN, with no recurring monthly or annual subscription fee, in stark contrast to other VPN offerings. The current market rate for Orchid service is only $0.06 per GB.

A pay-as-you-go blockchain-based VPN is an interesting service.

