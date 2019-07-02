Over 2 Billion User Records Exposed in Orvibo Data Breach

Orvibo makes smart home products, and researchers found a leak in its database that exposed over two billion user records. This included usernames, email addresses, passwords, and precise locations.

The data breach affects users from around the world. We found logs for users in China, Japan, Thailand, the US, the UK, Mexico, France, Australia, and Brazil. We expect that there are more users represented in the 2 billion plus logs. We first contact Orvibo via email on June 16. When we didn’t receive a response after several days, we also tweeted the company to alert them to the breach. They still have not responded, nor has the breach been closed.

Utterly ridiculous. It’s one thing to leak data, and other thing to ignore the problem and not fix it.

