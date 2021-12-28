Ozzy Osbourne Announces ‘Cryptobatz’ NFT Collection for 2022

In January, Ozzy Osbourne will launch an NFT collection called Cryptobatz, a set of 9,666 bat tokens made in collaboration with Sutter Systems.

According to an official release, each Cryptobat will give collectors a unique opportunity to birth an additional NFT; activating a feature which will allow their purchase to ‘bite’ and mutate with another NFT from their digital wallet.

Known as ‘MutantBatz’, the pioneering feature will subsequently allow owners to combine the attributes of two separate projects – making ‘MutantBatz’ a rare offering for NFT collectors.