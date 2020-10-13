As we saw during Apple’s virtual keynote on Tuesday, Pandora streaming is coming to the HomePod and HomePod mini.

With Pandora on HomePod, users will be able to easily play their favorite Pandora content and control their listening experience hands-free by using simple Siri voice commands, such as:

“Hey Siri, play some relaxing music on Pandora.”

“Hey Siri, play the Sway’s Interviews podcast on Pandora.”

Pandora will be available on Apple HomePod soon. Once available, users will be able to enable Pandora listening directly from HomePod by tapping this link via their iOS device

Check It Out: Pandora Will be Available on HomePod, HomePod mini