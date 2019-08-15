Pandora for Podcasters, as the name suggests, is a new platform that lets people submit their podcasts to Pandora. All you have to do is submit your RSS feed URL, answer a few questions, and your episodes will be added.

Podcasts on Pandora is powered by the Podcast Genome Project, which helps listeners cut through the overwhelming clutter of available podcasts to simply, easily find the podcasts they love…Starting today, creators who are new to the platform can submit their shows via Pandora for Podcasters here and start connecting with listeners ASAP.

Check It Out: Pandora for Podcasters Launches for Creators