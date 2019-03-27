It’s just one study, but it feels right.
Researchers find that toddlers verbalize and interact more with their parents when reading sessions feature print books, not tablets.
I think many of us suspected that the tactile feel of a paper book stimulates a child better than a digital display. Here’s some evidence that it’s true. (Image credit: BigThink.)
Check It Out: A Paper Book is Better Than an eBook for Kids
3 Comments Add a comment
“I think many of us suspected that the tactile feel of a paper book stimulates a child better than a digital display”
I agree with that, and not just for kids. I like digital books for reference materiel, you can search them easier. They are also convenient, when waiting somewhere I can read Shakespeare or something on my iPhone.
http://tinyurl.com/y3n4kl64
This is a great article. It gave me a lot of useful information. thank you very much.
Fleeing The Complex