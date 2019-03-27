A Paper Book is Better Than an eBook for Kids

It’s just one study, but it feels right.

Researchers find that toddlers verbalize and interact more with their parents when reading sessions feature print books, not tablets.

I think many of us suspected that the tactile feel of a paper book stimulates a child better than a digital display. Here’s some evidence that it’s true. (Image credit: BigThink.)

A Paper Book is Better Than an eBook for Kids

  1. Lee Dronick

    “I think many of us suspected that the tactile feel of a paper book stimulates a child better than a digital display”

    I agree with that, and not just for kids. I like digital books for reference materiel, you can search them easier. They are also convenient, when waiting somewhere I can read Shakespeare or something on my iPhone.

