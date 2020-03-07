Netgear is pushing out security patches for its networking products this week. They contain flaws that could open them up to hackers.

Modem/routers: D6200, D6220, D6400, D7000, D7000v2, D7800, D8500 Range extenders: PR2000 Routers: JR6150, R6120, R6220, R6230, R6250, R6260, R6400, R6400v2, R6700, R6700v2, R6700v3, R6800, R6900, R6900P, R6900v2, R7000, R7000P, R7100LG, R7300DST, R7500v2, R7800, R7900, R7900P, R8000, R8000P, R8300, R8500, R8900, R9000, RAX120, RBR20 (Orbi), RBS20 (Orbi), RBK20 (Orbi), RBR40 (Orbi), RBS40 (Orbi), RBK40 (Orbi), RBR50 (Orbi), RBS50 (Orbi), RBK50 (Orbi), XR500, XR700

Check It Out: Patch Your Netgear Router Because it Could Get Hacked