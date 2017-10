Our friends at Stack Commerce have put together a new Pay What You Want deal for us called the Fab 5 Mac App Bundle. Pay anything, as little as a penny, and you’ll get MacCleans 6. But if you beat the average price ($11.34 as of this writing), you’ll also get TechTool Pro 9.5, RapidWeaver 7, Hands Off!, and AfterShot Pro 3. Make the leaderboard at any time, and you’ll be entered into a giveaway.

Check It Out: Pay What You Want for the Fab 5 Mac App Bundle, Including TechTool Pro 9.5