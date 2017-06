We have a new Pay What You Want app bundle for you called The World’s Biggest Mac App Bundle. The full bundle is 15 apps, and you can get all of them if you beat the average price ($13.01 as of this writing). Pay less than the average—even a penny—and you get two of the apps. Beat the leader’s price at any point and you’ll be entered into the a giveaway. Check it out!

Check It Out: Pay What You Want for The World’s Biggest Mac App Bundle