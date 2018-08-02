Pay What You Want for the Adobe CC A-Z Lifetime Bundle

We have a new pay-what-you-want deal for you called the Adobe CC A-Z Lifetime Bundle. It features 12 training courses covering all of Adobe’s Creative Cloud apps (Photoshop, After Effects, Premier, Illustrator, InDesign, and topics such as UX/UI design). Pay anything, even a penny, and get Adobe After Effects: The Complete Motion Graphics Course. Beat the average price (currently $13.93), and you get all 12 courses. Beat the current leader’s price, and you’ll be entered into a drawing for a Nintendo Super NES Classic.

