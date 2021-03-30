PayPal users with Bitcoin can now pay with the cryptocurrency at supported online merchants globally. It will be rolled out later in 2021.

The ability to pay with bitcoin at checkouts with PayPal’s estimated 29 million merchants means that cryptocurrency use is now easier than ever before. Despite all of this, there is still some concern about the volatility of bitcoin and other cryptos, though PayPal hopes to address this with the conversion to fiat currency.

