pCloud is an encrypted cloud storage service, and a recent update gave users the ability to decide in which server their files are stored.

All pCloud users will be able to choose the server location where their files are stored. This will give users greater control over the security of their files. Once the choice of where to store the data is made during registration – in the US or Europe – it is practically impossible to transfer them without the user’s knowledge or permission. Currently, the option to select the server location is available only to newly registered users.

Check It Out: pCloud Update Lets Users Decide Where Files are Stored