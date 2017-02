We have a deal today on PDFConverterOCR 4. It’s a “lifetime license,” which means you’ll get all minor and major updates to the software. PDFConverterOCR 4 converts native and scanned PDF files to almost any file format, retaining their original layouts. It features advanced character accuracy and recognizes 49 languages. You can get it through our deal for $19.99.

Check It Out: PDFConverterOCR 4: $19.99