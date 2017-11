We have a deal for you today on PDFpenPro 9 for Mac, from Smile Software. This is the professional PDF editor that allows you to edit PDFs, mark them up, add signatures, do OCR, and more. It’s listed for $62, but coupon code “GIFTSHOP15” will get you another 15% off, for a final price of $52.70.

Related

Check It Out: PDFpenPro 9: $52.70