Pegatron Looking to Assemble iPhone Chips in Indonesia

Shortly after Pegatron reportedly decided to expand Mac and iPad chip production in Indonesia, the firm looks set to make another major investment there. It is thought to be preparing to build iPhone chips in the country too. Reuters reported comments from Indonesia’s Deputy Industry Minister, who expects a $1 billion investment.

Pegatron plans to assemble the phone chips in partnership with Indonesian electronics company PT Sat Nusapersada at a factory on the island of Batam, Deputy Minister Warsito Ignatius told Reuters. He had earlier said it would produce chips but later clarified by text message that the factory would “assemble the chips for Apple smartphones, while the raw components would be imported.” “The factory might also be used to produce MacBook components as well, but it would not be in the short term,” Ignatius said.

