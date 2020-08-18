COVID Alert PA will be interoperable with neighboring state Delaware’s app, as well as two other states yet to be named, according to 6 ABC. “The app is about Pennsylvanians helping Pennsylvanians, it’s about as a community being able to let each other know and track each other’s exposure so we can keep each other safe,” said Health Department spokesperson April Hutcheson. The app will notify people who have potentially been exposed to the coronavirus. The app uses the Centers for Disease Control guideline of being within six feet for at least 15 minutes.