Perhaps Apple Shouldn’t Release an iPhone in 2020

People have been speculating for a while about what the coronavirus outbreak means for global supply chains, not least Apple’s. It is all based on the assumption there has to be an iPhone in 2020. Over on iMore Bryan M. Wolfe says there doesn’t. It’s a view I’m increasingly sympathetic with – the world is in turmoil, does Apple really want to be waving shiny new devices around right now?

There’s nothing wrong with the iPhone 11. More importantly, with unemployment rising, now is not the best time for the company to release a new device intended for the masses. Instead, the company should use its first online WWDC conference to announce splashy updates for iOS, iPadOS, and other systems. Then, when this crisis (finally) ebbs, Apple should launch the iPhone 12 in 2021. I understand Apple just released a new iPad Pro. However, the line hadn’t been updated in nearly two years, so a refresh was justified. Same too for the 2020 MacBook Air, which includes the company’s well-received new Backlit Magic Keyboard.

