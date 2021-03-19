Apple Music appears to have removed the personalized artwork for its personal radio station feature. Reddit users spotted the change, which was reported by MacRumors.

‌Apple Music‌ previously generated a custom personal radio station graphic based on a user’s ‌Apple Music‌ profile picture, but Apple now appears to have removed this feature, replacing all personal radio station artwork with an identical red graphic. The change may be in line with a number of amendments to ‌Apple Music‌’s artwork that have taken place over the last year, such as animated album covers. The change, first spotted by users on Reddit, appears to have taken place very recently. Some users seem to be unhappy about the change, commenting that the “profile picture variant made it feel more personal than this.”

