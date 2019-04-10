Why Does Apple Allow Pervasive App Tracking?

In the future, I hope Apple puts restrictions on the kind of app tracking developers use. We already have Safari’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention. I’d like to see that for the App Store.

SDKs present a solution to Apple’s pesky tracking restriction for advertisers. They can connect who you are between apps, provided the developer of each app uses the same SDK and the advertiser is able to use signals to figure out who you are. If we look at the top 200 apps on the iOS App Store, it’s interesting to see how broad the reach of most SDKs actually is.

