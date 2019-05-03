A Phenomenal Storage Breakthrough

The headline is from Gizmodo: “A New Storage Breakthrough Could Squeeze a Library’s Worth of Data Into a Teaspoon of Protein.”

By 2020, researchers estimate that the world’s digital archive will weigh in at around 44 trillion gigabytes. That’s an astounding amount of data that isn’t necessarily being stored in the safest of places. Most storage mediums naturally degrade over time (if they’re not hacked or accidentally destroyed) and even the cloud isn’t as reliable as companies want us to believe. So researchers at Harvard University have turned to some unique chemistry they believe could safely archive the world’s data for millions of years—without requiring any power.