Adobe Announces Photoshop Camera App

Today Adobe announced a Photoshop Camera app that gives you plenty of photo effects and lenses and preview them before you take the shot.

Scroll through tons of insta-worthy lenses and effects to apply before or after the shot. It’s really easy to swap them in and out, so you don’t have to worry about changing your mind. And you can keep your favorites to use again and again.

Photoshop Camera is packed with amazing AI-powered features that help you take gorgeous selfies, food and scenery shots, and more. Quick fixes like portrait relighting and distortion removal mean you can post images that look like you spent way more time on them than you did.