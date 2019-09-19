Pictar Smart Grip + Wide Angle 16 MM and Macro Lens Bundle: $129.99

We have a deal on the Pictar Smart Grip and a bundle of two lenses. This device is a camera grip that fits most iPhones and Android devices, if that’s your thing, and it does that in a very clever way. Rather than matching physical buttons or even using a wireless connection for camera controls, this device emits high frequency sounds you can’t hear, but that the free companion app can. That allows you to control all manner of camera settings on your iPhone while using very little power. The deal includes the Pictar Smart Lens Wide 16 mm + Macro X12 clip on lens kit, and you get the bundle for $129.99 through our deal.

