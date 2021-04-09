I love Pictar’s product line, and I’m thrilled we have a deal for you on the Pictar Smart Grip. It’s an attachment for your iPhone that makes it feel much more like a DLSR, including giving you a shutter button that works much more comfortably. It also gives you physical knobs for controlling some of your camera’s features. The Pictar Smart Grip is compatible with iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, 12/12 Mini, 6/6 Plus/6S, 7/7 Plus, 8/8 Plus, Pro 12/Pro Max, SE 2020, and X/XR/XS/XS Max. It also works with various Android models if that’s your jam. This device is $73.99 through our deal.

