Picture-in-picture has returned for Hulu users running iOS 14, MacRumors reported. The feature had been available for a short period before but was then removed for updadtes.

In the early days of ‌iOS 14‌ in September, Hulu briefly supported picture-in-picture for ‌iPhone‌ users. Hulu soon removed support, however, to refine the feature and “work on a few updates to provide the best experience for our viewers.” Hulu has quietly welcomed back support with the latest update to the app, alongside the typical bug fixes and improvements. Apple introduced picture-in-picture for the ‌iPhone‌ with ‌iOS 14‌, allowing users to continue watching a video while also browsing other apps on their device. Popular video-based apps such as Netflix have supported the feature for some time, while others like YouTube for iOS have not.

