Pixelmator Photo iPad App Available for Preorder

The team behind Pixelmator, an alternative to Photoshop, is coming out with an iPad app called Pixelmator Pro. You can preorder it today for US$3.99, and it will launch on April 9 for US$4.99.

With powerful, nondestructive color adjustments like Levels, Curves, Hue & Saturation, Selective Color, and Black & White, it lets you edit the colors of your photos in any way you want. And the Repair and Crop tools let you perfect all the details.

I have to say, I’m kind of disappointed with this. I use Pixelmator Pro every day, and I was hoping it would be ported to iOS. But this app is just another photo editor, and the graphic design features won’t be available.

