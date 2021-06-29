The Pixelmator team has released its 2.1 “Coral” update for Pixelmator Pro. New features include ML Crop, Quick Fill, Stroke with Brush, and an improved Type tool.

The new Quick Fill feature lets you drag and drop colors from colors wells onto layers to quickly fill them with colors. It’s incredibly fun and so convenient when you want to quickly change the color of a shape, some text, or even an image layer.

As of this writing, Pixelmator Pro is also 50% off.

Check It Out: Pixelmator Pro 2.1 Update Comes With ML Crop, Quick Fill