We have a deal on a nifty gadget today, the Pocket Smartphone Forehead Thermometer. It features a built-in thermopile sensor that measures temperature through accurate recognition of the human body surface. Aim at the center of the forehead, and its one-second measurement provides accurate reading to even 0.1°. You plug it in to your iPhone for power and read the display for the temperature, making it small enough to carry around in your pocket. The deal listing also has an option for an Android version of the device.

Check It Out: Pocket Smartphone Forehead Thermometer: $24.99