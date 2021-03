We have a deal on PocketDrum Bluetooth Drumsticks, a fun little gadget for drummers and aspiring drummers. App-connected, PocketDrum lets you practice your drums, with the sound coming from your app. In other words, you can practice anywhere. They’re $118.95 through our deal, and the deal listing also has a version with a foot sensor.

