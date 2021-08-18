Nintendo Switch game Pokémon UNITE is coming to the App Store on September 22, the company revealed on Wednesday.

Preregistration has already kicked off on the App Store and Google Play Store. If you haven’t preregistered already, there’s an added incentive to do so. If preregistration totals reach 2,500,000, participants will receive a Pikachu Unite license. And if preregistration numbers hit 5,000,000, participants will get a special Holowear—Festival Style: Pikachu.