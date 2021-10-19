Polygon and DraftKings have “formed a strategic agreement” to adopt NFTs and Web3 technologies with DraftKings Marketplace.

To participate in the marketplace, users can browse listings on the marketplace’s website. Preseason Access Collection NFT drops by Autograph of iconic athletes featuring Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, and Derek Jeter, were sold out almost immediately since the launch of the platform in August.

