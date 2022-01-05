Video Piracy Site ‘Popcorn Time’ Shuts Down

Popcorn Time, a popular piracy website for movies and TV shows that once put Netflix on alert, has shut down.

On Tuesday, the group behind the app emailed reporters declaring its end. A goodbye note posted by Popcorn Time, with an illustration of a bag of movie-theater popcorn with X marks for eyes, proclaims “R.I.P.” at the top of the page. The site also contains a chart of interest over time measured in online searches for the app, similar to the one Netflix sent to investors in 2015.