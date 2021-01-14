We have a deal on the Nordic Hygge Värme, an innovative portable heater that comes with a detachable hand warmer that you can bring anywhere with you. Inside the portable hand warmer is something called Phase Changing Wax that can capture the heat and hold the temperature around up to 122°F/55°C for up to an hour. The company says the space heater part of the device can heat small spaces in as little as 3 seconds. It’s $84.99 through our deal.

