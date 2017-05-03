Powerbulb Charging Lightbulb: $29.99

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin
Under a minute read
| TMO Deals

We have a deal on something I’ve never seen before, the Powerbulb Charging Lightbulb. It’s an LED lightbulb with two built-in 2.4 amp charging USB ports. You can get one through us for $29.99.

Check It Out: Powerbulb Charging Lightbulb: $29.99

Powerbulb Charging Lightbulb: $29.99

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account