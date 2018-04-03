PRE-ORDER: Lofree Four Seasons Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

Our friends at Stack Commerce have put together an interesting deal for us. The Lofree Four Seasons retro mechanical wireless keyboard I wrote about in November was successfully funded on Indiegogo, having raised $182,000. Our deal today is to pre-order one of those keyboards for $99.99 for May delivery, when retail price will be $139. It’s backlit, uses mechanical keys, and features a Mac layout, but works with Mac, iOS, Android, and Windows.

